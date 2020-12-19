ValuEngine Downgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,132 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,858,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,127,000 after buying an additional 178,191 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.