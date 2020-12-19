ValuEngine Downgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Strong Sell

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $189.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Orion Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 67.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

