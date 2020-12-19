ValuEngine Downgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Hold

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $319.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. Research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.