ValuEngine Lowers Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $543.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 72.57%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 130.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.