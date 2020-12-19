Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (VEU.AX) (ASX:VEU) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (VEU.AX) (ASX:VEU) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.506 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (VEU.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$67.41.

