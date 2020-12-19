Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (VYMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.588 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shares of VYMI opened at $61.30 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

