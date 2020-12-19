Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $60.63.

