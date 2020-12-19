Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Vaxart worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

