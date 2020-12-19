Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading Up 9.3%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Vecima Networks from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

