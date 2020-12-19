Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNE shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 34.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.67. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

