Verasity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00134980 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00078234 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 68.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00592795 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.