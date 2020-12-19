VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Price Target Raised to $33.75 at Morgan Stanley

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.25 to $33.75 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VER. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

VER opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $68,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

