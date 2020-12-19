VeriCoin Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $310,938.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,929.52 or 1.00126805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022392 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018419 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000268 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,326,370 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

