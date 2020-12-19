Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at CIBC

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The firm has a market cap of C$975.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.24. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$21.98.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

