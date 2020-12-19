Veros Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 63.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Veros has a market cap of $287,236.83 and $6,615.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00143653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.62 or 0.00770820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00209511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00078587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00124052 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.