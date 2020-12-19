Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading Up 4.5%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 1,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

