Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Receives $17.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.