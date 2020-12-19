VTB Capital Upgrades Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) to Buy

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

