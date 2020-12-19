WABnetwork (WAB) Market Cap Tops $12,691.03

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $12,691.03 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Mercatox and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00139719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00743653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00174815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00371258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00118942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00075094 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.