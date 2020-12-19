Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore Sells 90,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average is $136.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $99,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

