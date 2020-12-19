Warburg Research Reiterates “€4.00” Price Target for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1)

Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.98 ($4.68).

CEC1 stock opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.11. Ceconomy AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of €5.30 ($6.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.64.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

