Waves Community Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.91 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and $56.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00141185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00742565 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00176651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00368314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00075406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00118185 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

