Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.99

Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.99 and traded as low as $18.32. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 12,195 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 3,195 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,286.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,061.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster purchased 2,500 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,016.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $194,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend segments. The Lifeboat Distribution segment supplies technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.