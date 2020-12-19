Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bally’s by 1,660.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TRWH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.