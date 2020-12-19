Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

