Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of Diamond S Shipping worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

DSSI opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.