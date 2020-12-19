Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Boingo Wireless worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 180.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,073 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 133.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $570.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

