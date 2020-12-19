Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.12

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and traded as low as $10.94. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 920,948 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

