Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 233,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $130.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.39. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.