Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ameren by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,684,000 after acquiring an additional 86,844 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,927,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

