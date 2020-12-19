Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.18

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $16.83. Weyco Group shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 53,964 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 596.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

