William Blair Comments on Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Thryv in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Thryv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

THRY stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 35,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $346,373.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,356 shares of company stock worth $1,785,519.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

