Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.49

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.49 and traded as high as $43.80. Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 29,667 shares.

WPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$280.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

