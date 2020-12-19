WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

WETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered WisdomTree Investments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.81.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.30 million, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $75,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

