WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 3,398,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,249. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.30 million, a PE ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,650,000 after buying an additional 471,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 36,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 104,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

