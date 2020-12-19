Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) versus Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Critical Survey

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport N/A N/A -97.46% Adient -4.32% -0.23% -0.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Adient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $1.93 million 4.22 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Adient $12.67 billion 0.26 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -890.75

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Worksport has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worksport and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A Adient 2 3 7 0 2.42

Adient has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.06%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Worksport.

Summary

Adient beats Worksport on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

