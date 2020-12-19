WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Receives Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 890.77 ($11.64).

Get WPP plc (WPP.L) alerts:

LON WPP opened at GBX 820.59 ($10.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 729.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 652.49. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

In other news, insider Mark Read acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

About WPP plc (WPP.L)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc (WPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc (WPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.