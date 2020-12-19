Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $261.02 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $24,089.12 or 1.00181670 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022202 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

