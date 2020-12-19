Xaya Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xaya has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1,203.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,143,318 coins and its circulating supply is 45,001,191 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

