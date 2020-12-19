xBTC Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $27,436.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00139968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00750457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00167975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00376868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00120555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075744 BTC.

xBTC Token Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,841,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,254,782 tokens. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital.

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.