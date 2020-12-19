XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.57

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and traded as high as $35.00. XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 6,955,974 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.

About XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

