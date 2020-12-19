Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.14. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1,773 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YZCAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

