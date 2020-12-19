YFValue Trading 29% Lower This Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One YFValue token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00141386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00743338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00176902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00370662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00076005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00118992 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling YFValue

YFValue can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

