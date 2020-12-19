Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of ACLS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. 770,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $993.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

