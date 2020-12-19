Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.66. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 63.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.67. 1,634,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -234.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

