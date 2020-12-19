Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.18. 766,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,736. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

