Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.97. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $937,361.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. 706,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,817. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

