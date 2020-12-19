Zacks: Analysts Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,410. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $91.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 26.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.