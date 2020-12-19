Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,311 shares of company stock valued at $26,470,109 in the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $24,625,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $19,551,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,014,000 after buying an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

