Zacks: Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.05. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 80.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.84.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

